Torc Robotics joins Auto-ISAC to strengthen cybersecurity in connected CMVs

BLACKSBURG, Va. —Torc Robotics is joining Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC), a global member-driven organization dedicated to advancing cybersecurity collaboration across the automotive industry.

“Cybersecurity isn’t added at the end of development; it’s built into the product from the design stage,” said Mike Westra, senior director of product cybersecurity, Torc. “As we prepare to commercialize and scale autonomous trucking, participating in Auto-ISAC helps us strengthen our approach in collaboration with the broader autonomous industry, ensuring our product is designed to address evolving cyber threats throughout its lifecycle.”

Cybersecurity Essential in the Freight Ecosystem

As autonomous trucks become more connected and integrated into the freight ecosystem, cybersecurity is an essential part of building systems that are safe, reliable and ready for commercial deployment. Through Auto-ISAC, Torc will collaborate with automakers, suppliers and commercial vehicle organizations to share cyber threat intelligence, contribute to emerging best practices and help strengthen the resilience of connected vehicle technologies.

“Auto-ISAC provides a trusted forum for members to share timely cyber threat intelligence, develop cybersecurity best practices and coordinate responses to emerging threats across the automotive sector,” Torc said.” Torc’s participation reflects its broader commitment to industry collaboration as the company continues developing autonomous trucks for long-haul freight operations in the U.S.”

Evolving Techonolgy

“Delivering autonomous trucks at commercial scale requires disciplined engineering across safety, security, reliability and operations,” said Mike Avitabile, CEO, Torc. “Our participation in Auto-ISAC strengthens that work by helping ensure cybersecurity advances alongside the broader technology and industry ecosystem.”

Through its membership, Torc will participate in Auto-ISAC working groups and collaborate with industry peers on cybersecurity guidance, information sharing and best practices for connected and autonomous vehicle systems.

“The cyber threat landscape is constantly evolving, and no organization can stay ahead of it alone,” said Faye Francy, executive director, Auto-ISAC. “By joining Auto-ISAC, Torc is strengthening an industry-wide community dedicated to sharing cyber threat intelligence, advancing best practices and supporting the secure deployment of autonomous commercial vehicles.”