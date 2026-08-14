45 pro drivers enter final rounds at NTDC 2026

PITTSBURGH — The 2026 National Truck Driving and Step Van Driving Championships (NTDC), going on now at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, are shifting into high gear as 45 professional truck drivers from around the country advance to the finals.

Since 1937, the NTDC has inspired thousands of drivers to operate accident-free for the right to compete. This year’s competitors have driven a combined 775 million accident-free miles throughout their careers, according to a statement released by the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

“Over the past several days, these professional drivers have demonstrated the skill, discipline, and commitment to safety that define the very best of our industry,” said NTDC Chairman Heath Arnold.

“Every competitor who earned a place at NTDC should be immensely proud of that accomplishment. Advancing to this stage requires countless hours of preparation, unwavering professionalism, and a dedication to excellence behind the wheel,” he continued. “We congratulate the finalists who are moving forward and salute every competitor for exemplifying the highest standards of our industry.”

The drivers competing in this year’s Championships hail from 49 states and represent 55 companies of every size. Of the 429 competitors, the following 45 individuals have advanced to drive for the Bendix Grand Championship:

Step Van

Ceth Christensen, United Parcel Service Inc., Illinois

Robert Ledoux, Federal Express Corp., Massachusetts

Logan Stacho, Federal Express Corp., Ohio

Rafael Jusfredo, Federal Express Corp., Vermont

Gregory Long, Federal Express Corp., Virginia

Straight Truck

Robert Cochran, Federal Express Corp., Maine

Robert Stokes, PITT OHIO, Maryland

David May, XPO, New York

Michael Bills, Federal Express Corp., North Carolina

Lynn Wilson, Walmart Transportation LLC, Utah

3-Axle

Chuck Pearson, ABF Freight System Inc., Georgia

Jeffrey Halford, XPO, Idaho

Todd Loreman, Walmart Transportation LLC, Louisiana

John Jadrossich, FedEx Freight, New York

Chris Poynor, XPO, Washington

4-Axle

Miguel Corral, United Parcel Service Inc., Illinois

Stephen Johnson, FedEx Freight, Mississippi

Todd Gimpel, FedEx Freight, Nebraska

David Comings, FedEx Freight, North Dakota

Bryan Krol, The Martin-Brower Company LLC, Pennsylvania

5-Axle

Adam Heim, FedEx Freight, Idaho

Robert Bramwell, ABF Freight System Inc., Missouri

Daniel Bruch, FedEx Freight, New Mexico

Andres Garcia, FedEx Freight, Texas

Matthew Boenisch, FedEx Freight, Wisconsin

Flatbed

Richard Prescott, Walmart Transportation LLC, California

Karl Wilkerson, United Parcel Service Inc., Illinois

Darius Uible, United Parcel Service Inc., Kentucky

Mark Collins, Walmart Transportation LLC, Louisiana

Kenneth Rageth, FedEx Freight, Wyoming

Tank Truck

Eric Ramsdell, Walmart Transportation LLC, Arizona

James Dixon, A. Duie Pyle Inc., Connecticut

Steven Elliston, Walmart Transportation LLC, Georgia

Allen McNeely, ABF Freight System Inc., North Carolina

Paul Waite, A. Duie Pyle Inc., Pennsylvania

Twins

Gary Mars, Walmart Transportation LLC, Arkansas

Vladyslav Piatkovskyi, FedEx Freight, Maryland

Jeffrey Reed, United Parcel Service Inc., New Mexico

Mark McLean, FedEx Freight, New York

Ronald Ramon, H-E-B Grocery Co., Texas

Sleeper

Patrick Condon, Walmart Transportation LLC, Florida

Ron Marker, Walmart Transportation LLC, Indiana

Erik McFarland, Fareway Stores Inc., Iowa

Terry Covey, FedEx Freight, Kansas

Matthew Fletcher, The Martin-Brower Company LLC, Pennsylvania

The 45 finalists will compete in the Championships Finals today, and a Grand Champion will be announced at a banquet reception this evening.