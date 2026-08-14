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ACT: Used truck market takes a breather in July

By Dana Guthrie -
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ACT: Used truck market takes a breather in July
Used truck market experiences slowdown in July amid shifting demand, according to ACT Research.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales declined 2.9% m/m in July, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

“The decline was larger than expected based on historical seasonality, which called for about a 0.5% m/m decrease,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “Auction sales shed 11% m/m, noticeably less than the typical post-quarter end drop. The wholesale segment settled between the other two channels, contracting 4.1% m/m. Total reported preliminary sales wrapped up July 5.7% lower m/m. Considering the spot freight market appears to have hit a ceiling in July, reduced used truck sales are not surprising.”

ACT
(Graph courtesy ACT Research)

“The preliminary average retail price (same dealer sales) of used Class 8 trucks stutter stepped in July, flagging 4.4% m/m at $61,000,” Tam said. “Pricing softened more than seasonal expectations, which called for a little over a 1% reduction.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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