TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

ACT: Used truck market remains solid in June

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   ACT: Used truck market remains solid in June
Reading Time: < 1 minute
ACT: Used truck market remains solid in June
Used truck market maintains strength in June, according to ACT Research.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — June preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales picked up 11% m/m in June, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

“The gain was larger than expected based on historical seasonality, which called for a 2% m/m increase. Auction sales sank 22%, uncharacteristic compared to the normal 35% end-of-quarter surge,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “The wholesale segment claimed the middle ground, shedding 12% m/m. Total reported preliminary sales finished May down 6.6% m/m. The significant disconnect in the auction market bears watching; the concern being that it could be a bellwether for the broader industry.”

ACT
(Courtesy ACT Research)

“The preliminary average retail price (same dealer sales) of used Class 8 trucks made great strides in June, adding 5.0% m/m to top $61,000. Pricing once again easily defeated seasonal expectations, which called for no change,” Tam said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE