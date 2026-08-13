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PACCAR Parts celebrates grand opening of Calgary parts distribution center

By Dana Guthrie -
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PACCAR Parts celebrates grand opening of Calgary parts distribution center
PACCAR Parts opens new Calgary distribution center to improve service efficiency in western Canada. (Photo courtesy PACAAR)

RENTON, Wash. — PACCAR Parts is celebrating the grand opening of its Calgary, Alberta parts distribution center (PDC).

“PACCAR Parts is committed to helping customers maximize uptime through reliable access to the right parts when they need them,” said Bryan Sitko, PACCAR vice president and general manager of PACCAR Parts. “The Calgary PDC reflects that commitment and strengthens our ability to support dealers and customers throughout Western Canada.”

Third Canadian Distribution Ceneter

The location is PACCAR Parts’ third distribution center in Canada and is strategically located to optimize delivery speed and parts availability across western Canada.

The celebration featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours for PACCAR dealers, customers and suppliers. Guests had the opportunity to see firsthand how PACCAR Parts leverages advanced technologies and modern material handling systems to efficiently distribute parts.

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(Photo courtesy PACCAR)

“Our new Calgary distribution center represents a significant investment in supporting dealers and customers across western Canada,” said Wibo de Booij, assistant general manager of operations, PACCAR Parts. “Combined with advanced inventory management technology, the facility enhances part availability, accelerates order fulfillment and helps maximize customer uptime.”

The 180,000-square-foot facility is the latest addition to PACCAR Parts’ global distribution network, which includes 21 PDCs and more than 4.0 million square feet of warehouse space.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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