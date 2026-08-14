Geotab launches Geotab Investigations to accelerate the resolution of road incidents

OAKVILLE, ON and ATLANTA, Ga. — Geotab is announcing the launch of Geotab Investigations, a unified solution for safety, compliance and operations teams to accelerate the resolution of road incidents.

“Fleet-related incidents have cost companies billions of dollars in litigation and reputational damage, largely because critical data remains siloed,” said Sabina Martin, vice president of product management, Geotab. “Geotab Investigations changes this by turning raw data into a structured, defensible system of record, providing fleet managers with the intelligence to mitigate risk and the evidence to protect their drivers, operations and bottom line.”

The Complicationa of Investigations

Fleet organizations regularly need to investigate incidents such as collisions, customer or citizen complaints, property damage or safety violations. These investigations often involve multiple stakeholders — operations teams, safety managers, insurance providers and legal teams. The process is often manual and fragmented, which creates several challenges including operational inefficiency and legal, compliance and reputation risk.

“By leveraging existing telematics data to create a unified operational view, Geotab Investigations enables teams to achieve faster incident resolution while significantly reducing manual effort,” Geotab said. “This centralized workflow ensures stronger accountability and consistent, defensible decision-making through high-quality, time-aligned records of vehicle and driver behavior. Drivers also benefit when incidents are investigated using accurate data, helping fleets determine what actually happened and reducing the risk of incorrect blame.”

Key Features of Geotab Investigations

Data-Driven Incident Search: Instantly locate all telematics-based vehicle activity associated with an incident using location and time-based search.

Event Timeline Reconstruction: Understand the full sequence of movement by combining trips, driver behavior, speed events and location data to reconstruct a precise timeline of what occurred before, during and after an incident.

Supporting Evidence Integration: Bring context into one place by attaching and organizing external materials such as notes, emails, reports, documents, photos and video alongside telematics data to provide the full story behind every event.

Structured Case Workflow: Create and maintain structured cases with clear stages from open to closed, ensuring incidents are tracked, governed and auditable.

Review & Decision Support: Provide stakeholders with complete, time-aligned records that support operational decisions, insurance claims, compliance needs and internal review.