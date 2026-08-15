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Trucker dead in train crash in Louisiana

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Trucker dead in train crash in Louisiana
A truck driver died after a crash with a train in Louisiana.

ELM GROVE, La. – A truck driver was killed on Thursday after a crash with a train.

The crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. according to a news release from the Louisiana State Police.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a train on Old Highway 71 near U.S. Highway 71. The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Andrew Morrow of Ruston.

LSP said the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2024 Mack truck tractor, driven by Morrow, was traveling west on Old Highway 71, approaching the intersection of U.S. Highway 71. At the same time, a Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) train was approaching the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and Old Highway 71. For reasons still under investigation, the Mack entered the crossing and collided with the train.

Morrow, whose restraint use is unknown due to the severity of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two CPKC employees sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Impairment is not suspected; however, standard toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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