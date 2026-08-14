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Kodiak receives permit for autonomous truck testing in California

By Dana Guthrie -
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Kodiak receives permit for autonomous truck testing in California
California Department of Motor Vehicles grants Kodiak AI a heavy-duty commercial Autonomous Vehicle Testing Permit. (Photo courtesy Kodiak)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Kodiak AI Inc. is receiving a drivered testing permit under the California Department of Motor Vehicles’ newly expanded Autonomous Vehicle Tester (AVT) program.

The program allows permitted heavy-duty autonomous vehicle developers to test and deploy their technology on California roads for the first time.

“California’s comprehensive autonomous vehicle regulations are a major unlock for freight innovation,” said Don Burnette, founder, CEO, Kodiak. “This permit allows us to begin the first phase of scaling autonomous trucking coast-to-coast, while ensuring appropriate safety oversight from California regulators. We thank Governor Newsom for his leadership in allowing California born-and-bred Physical AI innovators like Kodiak to bring our technology to highways in our home state, creating jobs and increasing roadway safety for all Californians.”

Kodiak obtained a permit under the state’s new regulations on Aug. 13. This permit allows Kodiak to operate in California with a safety driver behind the wheel.

California’s Autonomous Vehicle Program

California’s DMV approved new regulations on April 28 that allow heavy-duty autonomous vehicles to receive permits to test on the state’s public roads for the first time. Kodiak received a permit that authorizes autonomous operations with a human safety driver aboard. The permit marks the first step in the DMV’s phased permitting approach, which progresses from drivered testing to driver-out testing and, ultimately, driver-out deployment.

“California’s autonomous trucking regulations have been more than a decade in the making, and are the result of extensive input and thorough reviews from a diverse set of stakeholders,” said Daniel Goff, vice president of external affairs, Kodiak. “They enable innovation in our home state while providing regulators with appropriate oversight and enforcement mechanisms.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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