Kodiak receives permit for autonomous truck testing in California

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Kodiak AI Inc. is receiving a drivered testing permit under the California Department of Motor Vehicles’ newly expanded Autonomous Vehicle Tester (AVT) program.

The program allows permitted heavy-duty autonomous vehicle developers to test and deploy their technology on California roads for the first time.

“California’s comprehensive autonomous vehicle regulations are a major unlock for freight innovation,” said Don Burnette, founder, CEO, Kodiak. “This permit allows us to begin the first phase of scaling autonomous trucking coast-to-coast, while ensuring appropriate safety oversight from California regulators. We thank Governor Newsom for his leadership in allowing California born-and-bred Physical AI innovators like Kodiak to bring our technology to highways in our home state, creating jobs and increasing roadway safety for all Californians.”

Kodiak obtained a permit under the state’s new regulations on Aug. 13. This permit allows Kodiak to operate in California with a safety driver behind the wheel.

California’s Autonomous Vehicle Program

California’s DMV approved new regulations on April 28 that allow heavy-duty autonomous vehicles to receive permits to test on the state’s public roads for the first time. Kodiak received a permit that authorizes autonomous operations with a human safety driver aboard. The permit marks the first step in the DMV’s phased permitting approach, which progresses from drivered testing to driver-out testing and, ultimately, driver-out deployment.

“California’s autonomous trucking regulations have been more than a decade in the making, and are the result of extensive input and thorough reviews from a diverse set of stakeholders,” said Daniel Goff, vice president of external affairs, Kodiak. “They enable innovation in our home state while providing regulators with appropriate oversight and enforcement mechanisms.”