Kodiak AI adds Safety Cloud to its autonomous trucking solution

CHICAGO, Ill. — Kodiak AI is integrating HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud, a digital alerting platform into its autonomous trucking solution.

“Safety is the cornerstone of everything we do at Kodiak,” said Don Burnette, founder, CEO, Kodiak. “Our collaboration with HAAS Alert demonstrates our commitment to adapting innovative safety technologies that can enhance on-road safety. This technology provides an additional, complementary layer of protection.”

Real-Time Safety Alerts

Under the collaboration, Kodiak will use Safety Cloud to deliver real-time safety alerts to approaching vehicles and motorists, providing beyond-line-of-sight information to enhance roadway safety.

“Safety Cloud sends digital alerts via the cellular network to motorists with information about the road ahead,” according to a company press release. “These alerts are shown either on vehicle infotainment screens or through apps on digital devices. Studies have shown that drivers receiving Safety Cloud digital alerts reduce their speed by an average of 17%, giving motorists extra time to make safer driving decisions.”

Going Beyond FMSCA Regulations

As autonomous trucking continues to scale nationwide, this collaboration provides an additional layer of safety that goes beyond current regulatory requirements and can serve as a supplement to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) recent waiver allowing the use of cab-mounted Warning Beacons for disabled autonomous trucks, in place of traditional warning triangles.

‍Through this collaboration, Kodiak-equipped autonomous trucks will now use Safety Cloud to automatically send digital alerts to notify nearby drivers when a Kodiak vehicle is stopped on the shoulder. These alerts are delivered directly to millions of OEM compatible in-vehicle systems, including those in Stellantis brands (Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Alfa Romeo), as well as Waze and Apple Maps navigation apps.

In the future, Kodiak may add the ability to receive notifications from other vehicles and first responders and incorporate that information into its decision-making processes.

Kodiak and HAAS Partnership

“HAAS Alert is proud to collaborate with Kodiak to bring Safety Cloud digital alerting to the autonomous trucking industry,” said Cory Hohs, CEO, co-founder of HAAS Alert. “By enhancing AV technology with connectivity, this partnership demonstrates how innovation can be incorporated on public roads in ways that make all driving safer.”

Recent FMCSA policymaking, including the October 2025 waiver granted to the AV trucking industry that allows the use of cab-mounted warning beacons in place of traditional warning triangles, have underscored the potential for autonomous vehicles to prove out innovative safety solutions.

HAAS Alert’ digital alerting technology “provides a complementary safety measure that delivers alerts directly to vehicles where drivers are most likely to see and respond to them.”

“The integration of Safety Cloud into Kodiak’s operations demonstrates both companies commitment to setting the high safety standards for autonomous vehicle deployment,” the release said. “As Kodiak continues to expand its commercial autonomous trucking operations, the partnership will help ensure that safety for all motorists remains paramount.”