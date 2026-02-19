TheTrucker.com
Weather, crashes shut down Interstate 80 in Wyoming

By Bruce Guthrie -
Weather, crashes shut down Interstate 80 in Wyoming
Weather and crashes have caused Interstate 80 in Wyoming to be shut down since Wednesday afternoon. (Courtesy Wyoming Dept. of Transportation)

Road conditions and traffic conditions, especially on Interstate 80 in Wyoming have gotten progressively worse

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) posted to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon that it was responding to a pile-up at mile marker 18.

“There are multiple crashes, and I80 is currently closed in both directions from Exit 6 (Bear River Drive) to Exit 34 (Fort Bridger),” WHP posted on Facebook. “There is currently no timeline for reopening as troopers, first responders, and emergency crews work to save lives and clear the road.”

While the agency has updated information since its original output of information, the timeline has continuously shifted back.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

