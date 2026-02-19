Juarez-Lincoln bridge to temporarily close for Saturday ceremony

LAREDO, Texas — Those who are traveling near the Laredo Point of Entry will have to find alternate route Saturday morning.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Laredo Port of Entry issued a press release stating that there will be “a temporary halt in vehicular traffic at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge to host the International Bridge Ceremony, known as the Abrazo Ceremony.”

“The Juarez-Lincoln Bridge will host this longstanding tradition, serving as a welcoming ceremony for officials and dignitaries from both Mexico and the United States, and representing goodwill between our neighboring countries,” said Port Director Alberto Flores of the Laredo Port of Entry. “We encourage travelers to plan accordingly and cross either earlier or later to minimize potential delays.”

At approximately 5 a.m., CBP says it will temporarily halt all north and southbound vehicular and commercial bus traffic at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge to allow for the construction of the stage used in the International Bridge Ceremony.

Vehicular traffic is expected to resume at 9 a.m.

CBP is encouraging motorists to make arrangements to cross prior to 5 a.m. if they plan to utilize the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge as a travel route.

CBP offered as an alternative border crossing, Colombia-Solidarity Bridge which will open at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Gateway to the Americas Bridge will remain open to Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection participants and all pedestrian traffic.