CBP’s inspection of big rig finds nearly half-million dollars worth of cocaine in Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A stash of what was beleived to be cocaine was seized recently by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents recently.

According to a news releases, CBP officers at the Veterans International Bridge cargo lot intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at $489,226 hidden within a 1987 Kenworth semi truck.

“We must maintain our vigilance regardless of the mode of transportation and our officers’ efforts led to this significant drug seizure, keeping it from reaching our streets,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Saturday, Feb. 14, at the Veterans International Bridge. CBP says its officers referred a 1987 Kenworth tractor for a secondary examination after a nonintrusive imaging system scan “indicated anomalies.”

While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 16 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 36.64 pounds of alleged cocaine.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

CBP states that since Jan. 21, 2025, Laredo Field Office has seized over 63,000 lbs. of narcotics.