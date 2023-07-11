NATSO Foundation partners with HAAS Alert to enhance roadside safety

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The NATSO Foundation, the education, research and public outreach arm of NATSO Inc., has formed a partnership with HAAS Alert, a digital alerting service and connected vehicle platform Safety Cloud that’s designed to help improve roadside safety.

“Together, the organizations aim to significantly enhance the safety of roadside service technicians who support and repair commercial vehicles when they need to be serviced along the Interstate Highway System,” a news release stated. “The NATSO Foundation and HAAS Alert are making this announcement during the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s annual Operation Safe Driver Week.”

Safety Cloud currently is deployed across numerous public safety fleets and tow services.

The V2X (vehicle-to-everything) platform broadcasts real-time alerts from equipped service vehicles to approaching automobile drivers through in-dash infotainment systems and navigation apps. These notifications encourage drivers to slow down and move over, and they arrive up to 30 seconds prior to the driver approaching an incident. This advanced warning technology has been found to decrease collision risk by up to 90 percent.

“NATSO and the NATSO Foundation are excited to partner with HAAS Alert on this important safety initiative,” said Lisa Mullings, NATSO Foundation president. “HAAS Alert’s commitment to making roads safer with real-time digital alerts can drastically improve the working conditions for our mobile mechanics and road assist service providers. By reminding drivers to comply with Move Over laws, we can significantly decrease risk, making highways safer for all.”

Cory Hohs, chief executive officer of HAAS Alert, said, “This collaboration with the NATSO Foundation signifies a significant step toward our collective commitment to road safety. The Foundation’s longstanding dedication to the truck stop and travel center community aligns with our mission to protect roadside workers across the nation. By integrating Safety Cloud with roadside assistance services for commercial vehicles, we’re enabling safer roads.”