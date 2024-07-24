Speeding top cause of fatal crashes in Colorado; multi-state partnership urges drivers to heed limits

With summer travel season is in full swing, there are more drivers on the road and not everyone takes the proper precautions, especially when it comes to speeding.

Organizations such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CODOT) are urging all drivers to heed the speed limit and remain focused behind the wheel as the top cause for fatal crashes in the state in 2023 was speeding.

“Driving at a safe or posted speed can get you to your destination safely,” CODOT said in a media release. “Whether it’s a multi-state road trip or using the interstate to get across the city/town, all drivers should be aware of their speeds. Speed is the leading cause of crashes and contributes significantly to crash severity and survivability.”

Between now and July 30, State DOTs and Highway Safety Offices in Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Nevada will be joining with NHTSA to remind drivers to slow down and drive carefully. Drivers will see digital message signs reminding them to slow down, and in some locations, law enforcement will be issuing citations for speeding. Interstate corridors like I-25, I-70 and I-80 are considered critical commercial and travel routes in these areas.

Colorado lost 751 lives to speeding between 2021 and 2023, according to CDOT’s 2023 Core Outcome Report. Speed was a leading factor in traffic deaths in Colorado last year, resulting in 258 fatalities, and outnumbering impaired driving (228) and unrestrained passenger (222) fatalities. More than 70% of Colorado drivers said they drove over the speed limit on both main and local highways at least some of the time, according to CDOT’s 2023 Driver Behavior Report.

Key Safety Reminders for Drivers

Maintain Safe Speeds: NHTSA emphasizes that speeding significantly increases the likelihood and severity of crashes. Heavier vehicles require more time and distance to stop than passenger vehicles. The unique challenges posed by the I-80 corridor — such as variable weather conditions, high traffic volumes, hundreds of commercial vehicles, and long stretches of rural highway — compound the risks associated with speeding.

NHTSA emphasizes that speeding significantly increases the likelihood and severity of crashes. Heavier vehicles require more time and distance to stop than passenger vehicles. The unique challenges posed by the I-80 corridor — such as variable weather conditions, high traffic volumes, hundreds of commercial vehicles, and long stretches of rural highway — compound the risks associated with speeding. Stay Alert: Fatigue is a major risk factor when driving long stretches of highway. Ensure you get adequate rest before your journey and take regular breaks to stay alert. For commercial vehicles, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration recommends a 30-minute break for every 8 hours of driving.

Fatigue is a major risk factor when driving long stretches of highway. Ensure you get adequate rest before your journey and take regular breaks to stay alert. For commercial vehicles, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration recommends a 30-minute break for every 8 hours of driving. Avoid Distractions: Stay focused on the road by avoiding distractions such as mobile devices, eating, or other activities that take eyes off the road. Use hands-free devices if you need to communicate while driving.

“Speeding is inherently dangerous, particularly on major interstates like I-25, I-70 and I-80,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “The heavy traffic volumes, variable weather conditions and mix of passenger and commercial vehicles on these routes create a unique set of challenges. Speeding exacerbates these risks, leading to more severe crashes and a higher likelihood of fatalities.”