Stertil-Koni adds DeLyn Wirkus as new national account manager

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Stertil-Koni, a provider of heavy-duty vehicle lifts, announced July 24 that DeLyn Wirkus is joining the company as national account manager. In this position, Wirkus will focus on serving national accounts in the transit, agriculture and airline market segments.

“DeLyn is a focused, successful pro in our industry, and we look forward to his contributions in expanding Stertil-Koni relationships in key national accounts across North America,” said Steven Plomin, Stertil-Koni’s director of national accounts.

With over three decades of diverse experience in the vehicle service industry, from senior planning and management to hands-on engagement with shop owners, Wirkus has established his skills and leadership in the field.

Wirkus lives in Idaho, where he is an active volunteer with local, regional and national Skills USA teams, which mentor high school and college students who are pursuing careers in vehicle service.