Fleet Advantage launches program to counter 2027 EPA, tariff cost surges

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage (FA) is launching its Capital Cost Avoidance Program.

“This comprehensive initiative is designed to help private fleets across various industries address and plan for a complex procurement landscape and avoid significant cost increases projected for 2027,” FA said. “Demonstrating the program’s immediate impact, several large private fleet clients have already pulled forward nearly 50% of their total fleet, resulting in multi-millions in direct cost savings.”

The Looming 2027 Cost Cliff

The heavy-duty transportation industry is facing a multitude of regulatory changes and economic shifts. The EPA has officially confirmed it is holding firm on the 2027 NOx Rule, requiring engines to meet a strict 35 mg NOx limit. This mandate, combined with GHG Phase 3 updates and new warranty requirements, is forecasted to drive the cost of a Class 8 tractor up by $8,000 to $15,000 per truck, according to FA.

“Furthermore, organizations with transportation fleets are facing a tightening ‘pre-buy’ window,” FA said. “While the best time to place orders is now, build slots for late 2026 are already selling out. Without a multi-year strategic plan, organizations with transportation fleets risk falling into a strict allocation environment where price protection is unavailable, and costs are further impacted by the evolving tariff landscape.”

The Capital Cost Avoidance Program: A Strategic Shield

“The changing tariff-related truck costs are creating significant uncertainty and paralysis for many organizations today,” FA said. “A recent industry survey found that 45% of fleet executives are still undecided on their 2026 truck procurement decisions, and 24% said they plan to increase the number of trucks in their procurement planning as a result of the changes.”

Recognizing that private fleets budget on multi-year cycles and are particularly sensitive to these shifts, Fleet Advantage has developed its Capital Cost Avoidance Program. This program provides a data-driven roadmap to help organizations “pull forward” their procurement to the “comfortable landing zones” of 2026.

Key Components

According to FA, the program includes several key components:

Consultative Data Audit: Fleet Advantage experts conduct a deep dive into a fleet’s unique data and operational needs to identify exactly how the 2027 mandates will impact their bottom line.

Customized Procurement Calculator: Using the audit findings, a specialized calculator generates the financial impact of maintaining a traditional cycle versus a strategic “pull-forward” strategy.

Consultative Cost Avoidance Plan: Based on the exhaustive audit and financial modeling, Fleet Advantage provides a comprehensive roadmap featuring complete recommendations for a multi-year pull-ahead plan. This strategic blueprint outlines the optimal timing and volume for asset replacement to maximize capital efficiency and mitigate market volatility.

Secure Build Slots: For any organizations that participate in Fleet Advantage’s program they gain access to secured build slots, ensuring availability before the 2026 market reaches full capacity.

Exclusive Financial Incentives: Participants in Fleet Advantage’s program will also realize additional benefits that further mitigate the impact of current economic shifts; Fleet Advantage will also offer specialty finance options, including a limited-time incentive where the company will pay 50% of a fleet’s tariff costs for those who sign up now.

“If an organization executes the CCA program based on the Fleet Advantage recommended multi-year plan and initiates activity in Q1/Q2 – as an example, on a 100-truck order, the company will save at a minimum of $900,000,” FA said. “However, if the company delays their decisions to place orders, the company will squander the $900,000 in savings and realize an additional $1.781 million dollars of excess costs.”

A Concrete Strategy for 2027 Challenges

“Most companies realize the 2027 challenges are coming, but many don’t yet have a concrete strategy to deal with them,” said Brian Antonellis, CTP, senior vice president of fleet operations, FA. “For a fleet of 1,000 trucks on a five-year lifecycle, the average $10,000-per-unit increase represents a $10 million hit to capital budgets. Our program moves beyond guesswork, taking a fleet’s actual data to answer the critical question: ‘How much will it cost me to avoid 2027?’ In fact, we are already seeing the most forward-thinking organizations take decisive action, with many clients pulling forward as much as 50% of their total fleet size and placing orders now to lock in savings and availability.”

