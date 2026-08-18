CBP reports San Diego field office seized over $67 million in narcotics in July

SAN DIEGO — Statistics for July were released by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP said officers in the San Diego Field Office seized 8,359.03 pounds of narcotics during 144 smuggling attempts July 1-31.

The seizures included 553.91 pounds of fentanyl, 36.69 pounds of heroin, 2,572.83 pounds of cocaine and 5,077.19 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $67 million.

“CBP officers arrested all suspects involved in the drug trafficking attempts and turned them over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation,” CBP’s release stated.

Officers also seized the narcotics and the vehicles used in the smuggling attempts.

The San Diego Field Office encompasses Southern California ports of entry, including San Ysidro, San Diego Air and Seaport, Otay Mesa, Tecate, Calexico East and Calexico West and Andrade. CBP officers in San Diego work closely with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to combat drug trafficking networks.

“Day after day, our officers remain steadfast in their mission to protect our communities and secure our borders,” said San Diego Director of Field Operations Sidney K. Aki. “These significant narcotics seizures reflect their vigilance, professionalism and commitment to keeping dangerous drugs out of the United States.”