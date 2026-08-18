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Diesel prices on the rise again

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Diesel prices on the rise again
After falling for the first time in several weeks, diesel prices went up again this week.

After the first dip in the per-gallon price in several weeks, diesel ticked up once again.

According to the weekly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (US EIA) the price for a gallon of diesel rose nearly 20 cents this week from $5.257 to $5.454.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday morning that the price for a barrel of Brent crude ticked up by 0.1% to $91.00. It’s been swinging sharply on uncertainty about when and whether the United States and Iran can reach a deal to allow oil tankers to exit the Persian Gulf freely again. Brent was priced at $72.87 right before the start of the war.

Every reporting region showed a major increase, with the Midwest Region showing the largest hike, reporting a 25-cent rise from $5.181 to $5.435.

The New England Region was the smallest uptick rising by just over three cents from $5.514 to $5.545.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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