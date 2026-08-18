Diesel prices on the rise again

After the first dip in the per-gallon price in several weeks, diesel ticked up once again.

According to the weekly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (US EIA) the price for a gallon of diesel rose nearly 20 cents this week from $5.257 to $5.454.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday morning that the price for a barrel of Brent crude ticked up by 0.1% to $91.00. It’s been swinging sharply on uncertainty about when and whether the United States and Iran can reach a deal to allow oil tankers to exit the Persian Gulf freely again. Brent was priced at $72.87 right before the start of the war.

Every reporting region showed a major increase, with the Midwest Region showing the largest hike, reporting a 25-cent rise from $5.181 to $5.435.

The New England Region was the smallest uptick rising by just over three cents from $5.514 to $5.545.