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FTR’s June Shippers Conditions Index reflects unfavorable but stabilizing environment

By Dana Guthrie -
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FTR’s June Shippers Conditions Index reflects unfavorable but stabilizing environment
FTR's June Shippers Conditions Index reflects difficult but stabilizing market environment.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Market conditions in June were unfavorable for shippers though much less so than they have been for months, according to FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index.

“June’s SCI is a great opportunity to acknowledge the limitations inherent in trying to use a numeric index to describe complicated situations,” said Avery Vise, FTR’s vice president of trucking. “Yes, the index ‘improved’ sharply, but that really means that overall market conditions are deteriorating for shippers at a much slower rate.”

The index improved from May by 10 points to -5.4 – the least negative index reading since January. Falling diesel prices – a situation that obviously reversed during July – and stabilizing freight rates were the main factors.

“That’s better than the alternative, of course, but it’s not great news,” Vise said. “Prior to February, the index had not been more negative since May 2022. June’s SCI reading and FTR’s outlook suggest that shippers now are in a better position to address their challenges methodically rather than having to ‘drink from a fire hose,’ as the saying goes.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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