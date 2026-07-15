TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index for May shows little improvement

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index for May shows little improvement
Reading Time: < 1 minute
FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index for May shows little improvement
FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index for May shows barely any improvement in market conditions.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index for May was -15.4 – a slight improvement from April’s -17.4 but still among the six least favorable readings since 2000.

While market conditions for shippers in May were technically less severe than in March and April, that was small consolation as conditions remained extremely challenging, largely due to freight rates.

“As we have indicated for several months, there is little in the way of good news for shippers,” said Avery Vise, FTR’s vice president of trucking. “The SCI estimate for June is preliminary, but the one relative positive seemed to have been falling fuel costs. However, that factor very recently has stopped improving and could be reversing.”

According to Vise, the lone near-neutral contributor to the SCI recently has been – and is expected to be – lack of freight volume pressure on the transportation system, but that experience varies by type of equipment needed.

“While we expect market conditions to become less daunting for shippers in the months ahead, we expect the SCI to be consistently negative throughout the two-year forecast horizon,” Vise said. “Even worse, most risks to that forecast probably are to the downside for shippers.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE