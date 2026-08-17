Truckstop, FTR: Spot rates declined more than usual in latest week

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system remained very strong during the week ending Aug. 14, but were weaker than seasonally expected as they had been the week before.

“Flatbed spot rates fell the most in a comparable week since at least 2008,” FTR said. “Dry van rates have fallen by more in a comparable week only once before. Refrigerated rates have risen in five comparable weeks over the past decade. Week 33 usually sees lower dry van and flatbed rates while refrigerated rates are mixed.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity decreased 2.8% week over week to its second lowest level of 2026 and has fallen for five straight weeks. Volume was up 9.5% versus the same 2025 week – the second single-digit comparison in three weeks after far stronger comparisons all year. Truck postings increased 2.6%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – fell to its lowest level since the third week of the year.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted rate fell more than 7 cents a mile week over week to its lowest level since early April. The decrease was much larger than typical even on a percentage basis as well as in the nominal amount. Rates were about 38% higher than in the same 2025 week – the softest comparison since before the International Roadcheck event in May.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates fell just over 7 cents to their lowest level since early May. Rates were close to 35% higher than in the same 2025 week – the softest comparison since early April. Dry van spot rates were up slightly week over week for loads originating in the Northeast but were down in all other regions.

Dry van loads declined 2.1%. Volume was more than 14% higher than in the same 2025 week. Loads increased week over week in the Northeast and Mountain Central regions but were down elsewhere.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates declined 2.7 cents, practically reversing the prior week’s increase. Rates were about 35% higher than in the same 2025 week. As with dry van, refrigerated spot rates increased for loads originating in the Northeast but declined in all other regions. However, the decreases in the Midwest and on the West Coast were no more than half a cent.

Refrigerated loads declined 2.0%. Volume was less than 3% higher than during the same 2025 week. Load postings rose on the West Coast and in the Northeast but were down in all other regions.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates fell just under 8 cents for a ninth straight week-over-week decrease, dropping to their lowest level since late April. Rates were more than 41% higher than during the same 2025 week. Flatbed spot rates ticked up for loads originating in the Mountain Central region but were down elsewhere.

Flatbed loads decreased 3.1%. Volume was less than 10% higher than in the same week last year for the first single-digit percentage comparison this year. Load postings rose in the Northeast but declined in all other regions. However, the decrease in the Midwest was less than half a percent.