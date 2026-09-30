Operation Saturday Night Fever: Four-state crackdown puts 78 truck drivers out of service

FMCSA and state law enforcement agencies conduct 552 inspections targeting commercial vehicle safety along Southeastern freight corridors

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A coordinated commercial vehicle enforcement operation across four Southeastern states resulted in 78 drivers and 25 vehicles being placed out of service following 552 inspections conducted Saturday, Sept. 26.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) joined federal and state law enforcement agencies in South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia for Operation Saturday Night Fever, an overnight initiative targeting commercial vehicle safety violations along major freight corridors.

According to FMCSA, inspectors checked driver credentials, hours-of-service compliance, electronic logging devices, distracted driving, cargo securement and English language proficiency (ELP). The operation also focused on identifying unsafe vehicles and potential criminal activity.

Of the 78 drivers placed out of service, 12 were cited for ELP violations. The agency reported that the operation also included inspections of drivers holding non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses.

Agencies emphasize interstate cooperation

FMCSA safety investigators worked alongside the Department of Homeland Security and state law enforcement agencies during the operation, which included enforcement along the Interstate 95 corridor.

South Carolina State Transport Police Col. Dwayne Wilson emphasized the importance of nighttime enforcement in high-crash corridors.

“Late evening and early morning hours are often when dangerous driving behaviors go unnoticed, and collisions can have serious — even deadly — consequences,” Wilson said. “Our goal, as always, is to reduce crashes while keeping trucks safely moving, recognizing that commercial vehicles are vital to South Carolina’s supply chain and to our nation’s economy.”

FMCSA Administrator Derek D. Barrs said cooperation among federal and state agencies helps identify unsafe drivers and vehicles.

“By working together and focusing our enforcement, we can identify unsafe drivers and vehicles, disrupt criminal activity, and protect the integrity of our transportation system,” Barrs said.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol Commander Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr. also stressed the importance of collaboration.

“Combining resources, sharing ideas and working in consort with law enforcement partners to promote the safe operation of commercial motor vehicles is not just practical, but indispensable in furthering our ongoing educational and enforcement efforts,” Johnson said.

Georgia Department of Public Safety Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Maj. Andrew Montgomery emphasized the importance of coordinating enforcement across state lines.

“Unsafe carriers do not stop at state lines, and neither should our partnerships,” Montgomery said. “Our goal is to hold the bad actors accountable, protect everyone who shares the highway, and allow the drivers and carriers who follow the rules to keep freight moving safely.”

Florida Highway Patrol Col. Gary Howze echoed those sentiments.

“We are proud to once again work alongside our law enforcement and public safety partners in combatting illegal, unsafe driving practices and taking unfit drivers out of service,” Howze said.

“By working together and focusing our enforcement, we can identify unsafe drivers and vehicles, disrupt criminal activity and protect the integrity of our transportation system,” Barrs said. “Our message is simple: Safety comes first, and those who put the public at risk will be held accountable.”