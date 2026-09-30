Trucking company owner indicted for wire fraud and money laundering

TAMPA, Fla. – A trucking company owner is facing federal fraud charges.

Kristopher Lunsford, 46, of Henderson, Nevada, formerly of Georgia, has been charged in a federal indictment with six counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Middle District of Florida.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each wire fraud count and up to 10 years’ imprisonment on each money laundering count.

The release states that the indictment also notifies Lunsford that the United States is seeking an order of forfeiture in the amount of $105,940,214.93, the proceeds of the fraudulent scheme.

United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

According to the indictment, Lunsford and others solicited hundreds of victim-investors to invest in his semi-truck business by purchasing leases for semi-trucks. Lunsford falsely and fraudulently represented that he would handle all aspects of the business, including purchasing semi-trucks, hiring drivers, and insuring and employing the semi-trucks while the investors performed no work and earned passive income. Lunsford and others represented to victim-investors that they could invest in a semi-truck, typically in an amount between $25,000 and $40,000 per truck, and, in exchange, earn a guaranteed weekly payout, typically in an amount between approximately $1,000 and $1,250, generated from profits of Lunsford’s operation of the trucks.

Authorities say that between approximately December 2023 and May 2025, Lunsford and others solicited more than $105 million from victim-investors. Rather than paying victim-investors with profits generated from the business, Lunsford used approximately $75 million of new investors’ funds to pay earlier investors and used over $25 million for his personal enrichment, to include purchases of real estate, sports cars, jewelry, luxury brand items, private charters, and expenditures at resorts, casinos, and nightclubs. Lunsford used approximately $2 million of victim-investors’ funds on business-related expenses and operations.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

The SEC has also filed a civil enforcement action against Lunsford, AKL Transport LLC, and Southern Truck Leasing LLC in the Middle District of Florida.