Two found guilty in California in cargo theft case

LOS ANGELES – Two Indian nationals were found guilty of trying to commit cargo theft in California.

A jury convicted the two of conspiring to steal cargo from warehouses across Southern California by buying or fraudulently using legitimate trucking companies to bid on authentic shipping contracts, picking up the cargo loads, and never delivering the loads to the agreed upon destinations, accoring to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office from the Central District of California.

Arshpreet Singh, 28, of Sacramento, and Vikramjeet Singh, 31, of Fontana, were found guilty of one count conspiracy to commit theft from interstate or foreign shipments. Arshpreet Singh also was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to evidence presented at a seven-day trial, authorities say from March 2024 to June 2025, Arshpreet Singh and his co-conspirators purchased or fraudulently used real trucking companies to bid on authentic shipping contracts. After winning the bids, the defendants and others took possession of the cargo but stole it rather than deliver it to the correct destination.

“The stolen cargo was often high value electronics such as televisions and laptops, appliances and other high-value consumer goods,” the release stated. “Other items stolen during the conspiracy included vacuums, LED lights, shoes and tires, with an estimated loss of at least $2 million.”

Authorities say the thefts occurred across Southern California, including in Fontana, Vernon, Santa Fe Springs, Perris, City of Industry, Long Beach, Compton, Commerce, Pico Rivera, Chino, and Moreno Valley, as well as in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The release stated that the defendants purchased established trucking companies to further their scheme. For example, in March 2024, Arshpreet Singh met with the owner of a Texas-based carrier company named Z&F Transportation LLC to purchase the company for approximately $22,000. Later that month, a co-conspirator, on behalf of Z&F Transportation LLC, picked up a load of televisions in Fontana and never delivered it to its intended destination in Florida.

In May 2024, co-conspirators purchased a carrier company named Skyways Trucking LLC and then used it to steal laptops, televisions, solar panels and other items. Co-conspirators booked loads through brokers such as Uber Freight, picked up loads, then did not deliver the loads to their intended destinations.

Vikramjeet Singh was acquitted of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

United States District Judge Anne Hwang scheduled sentencings hearings for January 20, 2027, at which time Arshpreet Singh will face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, and Vikramjeet Singh will face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.