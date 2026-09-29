2 rollover crashes involving semi-trucks cause chaos on New York highways

A rollover of a tanker truck caused the diversion of traffic on Interstate 81 on Monday. The diversion route also saw a rollover crash involving another semi-truck.

Police in New York are investigating the second crash that occurred on State Route 11 near Penn View Drive.

New York State Police (NYSP) said in a release that the crash also downed power lines and utility poles, closing Route 11 in both directions and leaving several homes without power.

Drivers were diverted to State Route 12 to State Route 79.

Additionally, both lanes of Interstate 81 north in the town of Chenango were shut down following an earlier crash where a fuel tanker overturned at the exit 16 on-ramp and Interstate 81 north.

Traffic from that crash had been routed to State Route 11 to reconnect to Interstate 81. The State Route 11 closure, was also diverted again to State Route 12 to State Route 79 to reconnect with Interstate 81 north in Whitney Point.

The earlier crash is being investigated by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.