ATMC: ITC final vote clears way for relief from unfair trailer imports

WASHINGTON — The American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition (ATMC) is celebrating the U.S. International Trade Commission’s (ITC) affirmative final injury determination in the antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigation filed in November 2025 regarding unfair trailer imports from China, Canada and Mexico.

“[The] determination by the ITC confirms the yearslong loss of U.S. market share to unfairly traded imports by market-manipulating foreign actors in China, Canada, and Mexico,” said Robert E. DeFrancesco, III, counsel to ATMC. “American trailer manufacturers have proven capable of winning work and creating good-paying American jobs when they can compete on a level playing field. Through today’s affirmative injury vote, the ITC has taken an important step to rectifying this harm for American manufacturers and their workforce and paves the way for the imposition of strong AD and CVD duties.”

Undercutting the Domestic Trailer Industry

According an AMTC press release, the ITC recognized that dumped and subsidized van-type semi-trailers materially injured the U.S. industry and their workers. The decision sets the stage for the U.S. Department of Commerce to impose final duties on these imports.

In response to dumped and subsidized Canadian, Chinese, and Mexican trailer products undercutting the domestic trailer industry, the ATMC filed AD/CVD petitions with the ITC and Department of Commerce on Nov. 20, 2025.

The ITC’s vote follows the U.S. Department of Commerce’s final affirmative dumping and subsidy decisions on imports from China, where it calculated combined AD and CVD duties of more than 260%. As a result of ITC’s decision, the Department of Commerce will issue antidumping and countervailing duty orders in October imposing final duties on imports from China. These duties cover all Chinese-origin subassemblies and trailer kits shipped through Canada.

Additionally, the decision paves the way for the ITC’s final affirmative determinations for Canada and Mexico in early 2027. Before the ITC can formalize final determinations for these countries, the Department of Commerce must issue its own final affirmative AD/CVD determinations for Mexico and a final affirmative AD determination for Canada, which are proceeding on an extended timeline. Once the ITC issues its second final determination for Canada and Mexico, the Department of Commerce will also impose duties on imports from these countries.

The AD/CVD orders will remain in effect for a minimum of five years, and there is an opportunity each year for duty rates to increase through the annual administrative review process. Duty evasion, absorption and circumvention are strictly illegal, and the ATMC will continue monitoring industry data and market intelligence for evidence of these practices.

The ATMC is a coalition of leading U.S. trailer producers Great Dane LLC, Stoughton Trailers LLC, and Wabash Corporation.