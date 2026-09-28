Indiana police place 29 trucks out of service in Operation BASH

All hands were on deck as Indiana State Police (ISP) executed a high-intensity enforcement project in Northwest Indiana addressing violent crime and aggressive driving.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 62 individuals and the issuance of 989 citations. Seven of the individuals arrested had significant criminal history, including violent felonies.

ISP said in a media release that the operation, conducted September 22-24, was designated BASH, named in honor of Trooper Benjamin Beers, Trooper Paul Arnold, LaPorte County Deputy Jon Samuelson, and ISP Sgt. Justin Heflin, who were involved in officer-involved shootings this summer.

“The Bash Project concentrated on identifying and removing serious violent felons, intercepting criminal activity, and enforcing aggressive-driving laws,” ISP said.

Troopers from every ISP district, along with specialized units including CVED, SWAT, Mustang High-Performance Vehicles, Investigations, and the Drug Enforcement Section contributed to the operation. The Indiana State Police will continue evaluating enforcement efforts and trends to determine future operations that support safety across the state.

Troopers were involved in two vehicle pursuits that crossed state lines and ended in Illinois. The pursuits resulted in the arrest of three serious violent felons, two of whom were armed with firearms. Those two pursuits were documented in prior news releases last week.

“Northwest Indiana saw an unprecedented level of collaboration this week,” remarked Indiana State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott. “Troopers from all corners of the state, whether from patrol, specialty units, or investigative divisions, stepped up to assist our Lowell Post’s focus on violent crime reduction and roadway safety. This project reflects our ongoing commitment to protecting the communities we serve.”

ISP issued 989 citations, and 1,446 warnings. Police with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division conducted 104 inspections, put 29 drivers, and 30 trucks out of service along with 340 violations.

Additionally, ISP investigated 53 crashes, as well as 10 pursuits by vehicle and foot. ISP made 62 arrests, including 19 drug arrests, 26 OWI and 17 for other offenses, and 15 warrants served. ISP also assisted 84 motorists.