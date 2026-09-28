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Driver dies after being ejected in crash with semi-truck in Indiana

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Driver dies after being ejected in crash with semi-truck in Indiana
died in Indiana as a result of a crash on Interstate 80/94 that involved a semi-truck.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – One person died in Indiana as a result of a crash on Interstate 80/94 that involved a semi-truck.

Indiana State Police (ISP) stated in a release that the crash occurred Sunday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. ISP siad its troopers were dispatched to a crash involving. a car and a semi-truck on the eastbound lanes of I‑80/94 near mile marker 7, close to Burr Street.

When troopers arrived, they located a 2016 Lincoln SUV overturned on its driver’s side in the south ditch.

Police say the driver had been ejected and was found lying next to the vehicle. The female driver was alert, conscious, and able to speak with paramedics at the scene. The Gary Fire Department transported her to Northlake Hospital for emergency treatment.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a semi-truck traveling eastbound made contact between its front left steer tire and the rear passenger side of the Lincoln. The impact caused the Lincoln to rotate to the right, resulting in the driver losing control. The vehicle then entered the south ditch, where it overturned and ejected the driver.

While at the hospital, the driver’s condition deteriorated.

“Despite life-saving efforts, she died,” ISP stated.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office will release her identity once the family has made an identification, expected Monday morning.

ISP said the cause of the crash remains under investigation, including determining how the initial contact occurred between the two vehicles.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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