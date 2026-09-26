Oklahoma police looking for vehicle involved in Interstate shooting

Authorities in Oklahoma are on the lookout for an alleged road rage shooter.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) stated in a release that it is seeking information regarding a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident involving a semi-truck and a small black SUV.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2026, on the eastbound Turner Turnpike near the 144 mile marker, approximately eight or nine miles east of the Interstate 35 interchange.

“We are seeking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, as well as any dash-camera footage from along the eastbound Turner Turnpike that may have captured the incident or the suspect vehicle, even if the person recording it did not witness the incident,” OHP stated. “Information you may not believe is relevant could help solve this case.”

The release did not disclose if there were any injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information or potential video is asked to contact the OHP Central Regional Communications Center at 405-425-2424.