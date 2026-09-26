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Trucker dead after rollover in New York

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Trucker dead after rollover in New York
One person has died in a big rig rollover crash in New York.

GREENVILLE, New York — One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler.

The New York State Police (NYSP) stated in a release that the crash happened Friday morning just after midnight.

NYSP said at approximately 12:39 a.m., troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer rollover in Greenville.

NYSP said its preliminary investigation indicated that a 2023 Peterbilt tractor- trailer was traveling east on Interstate 84 and veered off the roadway for an unknown reason.

Police say the vehicle then left I-84 at the overpass of intersecting Eatontown Rd, became airborne and landed upside down underneath the overpass.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as Alexander Vazquez-Martinez, 54, of Miami, Florida, was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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