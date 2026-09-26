Trucker dead after rollover in New York

GREENVILLE, New York — One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler.

The New York State Police (NYSP) stated in a release that the crash happened Friday morning just after midnight.

NYSP said at approximately 12:39 a.m., troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer rollover in Greenville.

NYSP said its preliminary investigation indicated that a 2023 Peterbilt tractor- trailer was traveling east on Interstate 84 and veered off the roadway for an unknown reason.

Police say the vehicle then left I-84 at the overpass of intersecting Eatontown Rd, became airborne and landed upside down underneath the overpass.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as Alexander Vazquez-Martinez, 54, of Miami, Florida, was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.