Alabama secures $2.5B loan for largest infrastructure project in state’s history

WASHINGTON — The Alabama Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority will receive a Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loan of up to $2.52 billion from the Build America Bureau.

The loan will fund construction of the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project, the largest infrastructure project in Alabama history.

“From day one of representing Alabama’s First District, this project has been a top priority for me,” said Congressman Barry Moore. “[This] marks a milestone that many Alabamians have waited decades to see. I appreciate President Trump, Secretary Duffy, Susie Wiles, the Alabama delegation and our state and local partners for working with us to make this project a reality. This investment will improve travel across our region and strengthen the Gulf Coast for generations to come.”

The Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project

The project will be constructed and managed by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and transform I-10 by:

Eliminating the state’s primary bottleneck through the design and construction of a new six-lane, cable-stayed bridge over the Mobile River.

Enhancing hurricane evacuation capabilities by making improvements that enhance key interchange, intersection and traffic flow in Mobile and Baldwin counties, which also supports the new bridge and expanded Bayway capacity.

Expanding freight access to the Port of Mobile by reconstructing approximately one mile of the existing Bayway and restriping of the entire 7.5-mile Bayway from two to three lanes in each direction.

Direct Interstate Route

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, for decades, commuters and freight haulers have faced severe congestion at George Wallace Tunnel—Alabama’s worst traffic bottleneck. Because hazardous materials are prohibited from using the tunnel, hundreds of trucks every day are forced to detour through downtown Mobile and local neighborhoods. The project will provide a direct interstate route for these vehicles, removing hazmat freight from city streets.

“The Bureau is proud to help usher in the Golden Age of Transportation and partner with ALDOT and the Authority for their first TIFIA loan,” said Morteza Farajian, Ph.D, Build America Bureau executive director. “By utilizing the TIFIA credit program, Alabama is embracing an innovative approach that saves taxpayer dollars and gets good projects built faster. This financing will finally help deliver a long-awaited, generational infrastructure project that will vastly improve traffic congestion, strengthen our supply chain network and make travel safer for everyone.”

Largest, Most Complex Road Project in History

“The Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project is the largest, most complex road project in Alabama history and one of the largest projects of its type in the nation,” said John Cooper, ALDOT director. “I want to thank the Trump Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation for their collaboration and assistance with this project, which has been instrumental to its success. Our strong partnerships at the federal, state, and local level have brought us to this point, and I’m thrilled to see this project become reality and benefit Alabamians for generations to come.”

A State Achievement

“For decades, families, commuter, and local businesses have waited for this bridge, and today we have cleared the final hurdle to make it a reality,” said U.S. Senator Katie Britt. “I have fought for this project since my first days in the Senate, because this corridor is a lifeline for our state, connecting the Port of Mobile, our shipbuilders, our military assets, hardworking Alabamians and Americans who travel to our great state. I am grateful to President Trump, Secretary Duffy and Susie Wiles for their tireless support, cutting through the red tape, and delivering for Alabama. This is an incredible achievement for our great state and for Governor Kay Ivey. This investment will mitigate ongoing safety concerns, strengthen our hurricane evacuation routes, and keep our economy moving for generations to come.”