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2 plead guilty in Louisiana in CDL fraud scheme

By Bruce Guthrie -
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2 plead guilty in Louisiana in CDL fraud scheme
Two people pleaded guilty in Louisiana in a CDL fraud case.

Two individuals have pled guilty in federal court in a case involving CDL fraud.

A news release from the Department of Transportaion’s Office of Inspector General (DOT-OIG), on September 9, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Shakera Millien, a former Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle (OMV) employee, and Christopher Bryan Burns, a former third-party tester, pleaded guilty to one count of bribery concerning programs receiving Federal funds.

Prosecutors indicted Millien, Burns, and four others on August 28, 2025.

According to a release, between August 2020 and February 2024, the defendants conspired to defraud Louisiana’s Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program by soliciting and accepting bribes.

The news release stated as a result, more than 100 individuals obtained CDLs without meeting either Federal or State requirements.

DOT-OIG is conducting this investigation with FBI with assistance from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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