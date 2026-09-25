2 plead guilty in Louisiana in CDL fraud scheme

Two individuals have pled guilty in federal court in a case involving CDL fraud.

A news release from the Department of Transportaion’s Office of Inspector General (DOT-OIG), on September 9, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Shakera Millien, a former Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle (OMV) employee, and Christopher Bryan Burns, a former third-party tester, pleaded guilty to one count of bribery concerning programs receiving Federal funds.

Prosecutors indicted Millien, Burns, and four others on August 28, 2025.

According to a release, between August 2020 and February 2024, the defendants conspired to defraud Louisiana’s Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program by soliciting and accepting bribes.

The news release stated as a result, more than 100 individuals obtained CDLs without meeting either Federal or State requirements.

DOT-OIG is conducting this investigation with FBI with assistance from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.