New York police issue nearly 100 tickets in Operation Hard Hat

SOUTHEAST, New York — Law enforcement in New York issued nearly 100 tickets during a work zone operation on Tuesday.

In a news release, the New York State Police (NYSP), in partnership with the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), conducted an Operation Hard Hat enforcement detail along Interstate 684 in the town of Southeast, where NYSDOT crews were performing guide rail repairs.

During the eight-hour enforcement detail, Troopers issued a total of 148 traffic citations, including:

98 -speeding

39- Other vehicle and traffic law violations

8 -Move Over Law violations

1 – Seat belt violation

1 – Child restraint violation

1 – Electronic device violation

NYSP said the highest speed observed during the detail was a vehicle traveling 90 miles per hour through the active work zone.

Operation Hard Hat is a statewide initiative aimed at improving highway work zone safety through targeted traffic enforcement. The initiative focuses on reducing dangerous driving behaviors to better protect highway workers, emergency responders, and motorists.

The New York State Police remind motorists to slow down, remain alert, eliminate distractions, obey posted signs and speed limits, and move over for stopped emergency and highway maintenance vehicles as required by law.