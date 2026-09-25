Multi Service Fuel Card now accepted in CAT Scale’s Weigh My Truck mobile app

Overland Park, Kan. — Multi Service Fuel Card is now accepted as a payment method in CAT Scale’s Weigh My Truck mobile app, giving professional drivers and fleets another secure, convenient way to complete certified weigh transactions directly from the cab.

“Professional drivers and fleets rely on CAT Scale for accurate certified weights, and they rely on Multi Service Fuel Card for dependable over-the-road payment solutions,” said Aaron Decker, CEO and partner at Multi Service Fuel Card. “Adding Multi Service Fuel Card to Weigh My Truck brings those needs together in one mobile experience, helping drivers stay in the cab, save time, and keep moving.”

Expanding Payment Options

The integration expands the digital payment options available within Weigh My Truck, which enables drivers to weigh their truck, pay for the transaction and receive scale information on their smartphone without leaving the vehicle. With Multi Service Fuel Card acceptance, fleets can reduce time at the scale, streamline trip workflows and support more efficient back-office reconciliation with a familiar payment option.

Weigh My Truck App

Using the Weigh My Truck app, drivers can complete the weighing process from a smartphone and receive weight information electronically. The app can also email a PDF copy of the scale ticket or a weight information text file to designated recipients, helping fleet teams capture documentation quickly and consistently.

“The addition of Multi Service Fuel Card reflects the growing demand for mobile, digital tools that simplify routine over-the-road expenses,” CAT Scale said. “CAT Scale location data is updated in real time through CAT Scale’s location tools, helping drivers and fleets plan around the nearest available scale locations.”

Multi Service Fuel Card customers can add the card as a payment method in the Weigh My Truck app.