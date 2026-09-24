Kodiak AI, DTL Transport complete first autonomous trucking deliveries under new California DMV permit

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Kodiak AI Inc. is launching a collaboration with DTL Transport Inc. using autonomous trucks for deliveries.

Kodiak and DTL Transport are conducting this landmark work in and beyond California after Kodiak received a heavy-duty Autonomous Vehicle Testing permit in August from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The DMV approved new regulations earlier this year which allow for heavy-duty autonomous trucks to operate on the state’s public roads for the first time.

“California’s comprehensive autonomous vehicle regulations are a major unlock for freight innovation in our home state,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO, Kodiak. “We are pleased to be testing Physical AI in our home state with our permit. We look forward to demonstrating the benefits of this transformative technology with DTL Transport and the impact it can have on grocery distribution.”

Pilot Program

Kodiak’s pilot with DTL Transport, which started Sept. 22, spotlights California’s vital role in freight movement. Kodiak’s autonomous trucks are hauling time-sensitive, perishable commodities between Fresno, Calif. and a distribution center in Los Angeles. The route spans approximately 225 miles, mostly on California State Route 99 and Interstate 5.

This collaboration helps all parties gain a deeper understanding of how autonomous trucking operations expand business opportunities for logistics providers and enhance supply-chain resilience, reliability and safety.

Further, both parties will cultivate insights on how autonomy may benefit transit times, shipping costs and produce shelf life, potentially offering a means to relieve pressure on rising food costs.

Results from this pilot work allow Kodiak and DTL Transport to consider further opportunities in California and beyond.

DTL Transport

DTL Transport, headquartered in Fresno, has growing freight volumes and is exploring ways autonomy can complement its existing fleet and team of experienced, professional drivers. Autonomy allows DTL to grow capacity when demand exceeds available fleet assets, adding to supply chain resilience and dependability.

“In a constantly evolving freight market, DTL is always looking for ways to leverage new innovations that drive efficiency and value in our operations,” said Lucky Dosanjh, president and CEO, DTL. “Our work with Kodiak helps us understand how embracing this cutting-edge technology improves safety, increases margins, and affirms our leadership position in the industry.”

California’s Autonomous Vehicle Testing Permit

California’s DMV approved new regulations on Apr. 28 that allow heavy-duty autonomous vehicles to be tested on the state’s public roads. Kodiak received a permit Aug, 13 that marks the first step in the DMV’s phased permitting approach, which progresses from driver-in testing to driver-out testing and, ultimately, to driver-out deployment.

“As the home of global technology innovation and one of the world’s largest logistics economies, California is a natural testing ground for the next generation of freight technologies,” said Trelynd Bradley, deputy director of innovation and emerging technologies at the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz). “This pilot highlights the potential for autonomous trucking to be another tool to strengthen California supply chains, support California agriculture, and improve the efficiency of goods movement across the state.”

A human safety driver will remain behind the wheel during the companies’ initial work together.

Kodiak plans to launch driverless operations on public highways in Texas by the end of 2026.