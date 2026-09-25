Jackson County begins construction on new Welcome Center with expanded truck parking

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Work is underway in Mississippi on a $35.2 million project to build a new Jackson County Welcome Center on I-10.

The existing welcome center was closed July 31, and the property will remain closed to the public for approximately two years. The scope of work includes building a modernized, accessible facility, making drainage and water system upgrades as well as addressing Mississippi’s truck parking shortage by providing 62 truck parking spaces and five bus parking spaces.

“I’m excited to see construction move forward on a new, state-of-the-art welcome center on I-10 in Jackson County that will highlight Mississippi’s natural beauty, hospitality and culture,” said Commissioner Charles Busby, Southern Transportation District. “In addition to putting our state’s best foot forward for visitors, it will strengthen our transportation infrastructure by providing much-needed truck parking and enhanced safety and security features on the property.”

The Jackson County Welcome Center

The Jackson County Welcome Center on I-10 is one of the busiest safety rest areas in the state, and, once construction is complete, it will offer a modern, welcoming environment that serves as a gateway to Mississippi. The property will feature accessibility upgrades throughout the facility to better serve the needs of travelers of all ages and abilities. Security enhancements will include a modernized security camera system and a consolidated after-hours entrance that provides improved visibility and oversight.

Additional Truck Parking

As demand for truck parking continues to grow nationwide, the 62 truck parking spaces and five bus parking spaces planned for the facility will significantly expand parking capacity, increase safety for commercial drivers and better support the movement of goods throughout Mississippi.

Demolition if the existing welcome center is underway. Earthwork and drainage work will begin after followed by constructing the new facility, restructuring the road and parking lots on the property and making water system upgrades.

The project was awarded to T.L. Wallace of Columbia. Construction is anticipated to wrap up in summer 2028.

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