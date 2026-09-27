Arkansas police search 2 CMVs, make ‘significant’ drug busts on Interstate 40

Police in Arkansas made two significant drug busts during two traffic stops on Interstate 40.
The Arkansas Highway Police said in a social media post that the agency conducted the two significant drug seizures along Interstate 40 (I-40) during commercial motor vehicle stops.
Police say in the first stop, a drug K9 gave a positive alert to the vehicle, and a subsequent search led to the seizure of 254 kilos of cocaine and 2 kilos of methamphetamine.
The cocaine has an estimated street value of $5.1 million and the methamphetamine is valued at approximately $22,000.
In a separate stop, another K9 alerted to the vehicle, leading to a search that resulted in the seizure of 11 pounds of marijuana, 1 gram of methamphetamine, 4.2 ounces of mushrooms, and a stolen UTV.
The marijuana has an estimated street value of approximately $33,000, and the methamphetamine is valued at approximately $100.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.