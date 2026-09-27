Arkansas police search 2 CMVs, make ‘significant’ drug busts on Interstate 40

Police in Arkansas made two significant drug busts during two traffic stops on Interstate 40.

The Arkansas Highway Police said in a social media post that the agency conducted the two significant drug seizures along Interstate 40 (I-40) during commercial motor vehicle stops.

Police say in the first stop, a drug K9 gave a positive alert to the vehicle, and a subsequent search led to the seizure of 254 kilos of cocaine and 2 kilos of methamphetamine.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of $5.1 million and the methamphetamine is valued at approximately $22,000.

In a separate stop, another K9 alerted to the vehicle, leading to a search that resulted in the seizure of 11 pounds of marijuana, 1 gram of methamphetamine, 4.2 ounces of mushrooms, and a stolen UTV.

The marijuana has an estimated street value of approximately $33,000, and the methamphetamine is valued at approximately $100.