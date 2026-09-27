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Arkansas police search 2 CMVs, make ‘significant’ drug busts on Interstate 40

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Arkansas police search 2 CMVs, make ‘significant’ drug busts on Interstate 40
Police in Arkansas made two significant drug busts during two traffic stops on Interstate 40. (Courtesy Arkansas Highway Police)

Police in Arkansas made two significant drug busts during two traffic stops on Interstate 40.

The Arkansas Highway Police said in a social media post that the agency conducted the two significant drug seizures along Interstate 40 (I-40) during commercial motor vehicle stops.

Police say in the first stop, a drug K9 gave a positive alert to the vehicle, and a subsequent search led to the seizure of 254 kilos of cocaine and 2 kilos of methamphetamine.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of $5.1 million and the methamphetamine is valued at approximately $22,000.

In a separate stop, another K9 alerted to the vehicle, leading to a search that resulted in the seizure of 11 pounds of marijuana, 1 gram of methamphetamine, 4.2 ounces of mushrooms, and a stolen UTV.

The marijuana has an estimated street value of approximately $33,000, and the methamphetamine is valued at approximately $100.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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