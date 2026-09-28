Pilot helping drivers ‘fuel’ the journey on National Coffee Day

Tuesday, Sept. 29, is National Coffee Day, and Pilot wants to help drivers celebrate.

There is no need for a caffiene IV, take advantage of a celebratory offer of a free any-size hot coffee, with no purchase necessary. The offer is all day Tuesday in any Pilot, Flying J or One9 locations across North America.

How do you redeem? Just open the Pilot app (available on Google Play and the App Store); tap Save, and redeem the National Coffee Day offer at checkout.

National Coffee Day was first celebrated in about 2005, but did not take off as a holiday until Sept. 29, 2009. That’s the day the Southern Food and Beverage Museum in New Orleans labeled the day as “Coffee Day” as a kickoff to the inaugural New Orleans Coffee Festival.

What is National Coffee Day? National Coffee Day is a day to celebrate coffee. People from around the world love their coffee. But the U.S. drinks more coffee than any nation. The typical American adult drinks 2.7 cups of coffee a day. 150 million Americans drink 400 million cups of coffee per day and that amounts to 140 billion cups gulped down per year.