TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Pilot helping drivers ‘fuel’ the journey on National Coffee Day

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Pilot helping drivers ‘fuel’ the journey on National Coffee Day
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Pilot helping drivers ‘fuel’ the journey on National Coffee Day
National Coffee Day is Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Tuesday, Sept. 29, is National Coffee Day, and Pilot wants to help drivers celebrate.

There is no need for a caffiene IV, take advantage of a celebratory offer of a free any-size hot coffee, with no purchase necessary. The offer is all day Tuesday in any Pilot, Flying J or One9 locations across North America.

How do you redeem? Just open the Pilot app (available on Google Play and the App Store); tap Save, and redeem the National Coffee Day offer at checkout.

National Coffee Day was first celebrated in about 2005, but did not take off as a holiday until Sept. 29, 2009. That’s the day the Southern Food and Beverage Museum in New Orleans labeled the day as “Coffee Day” as a kickoff to the inaugural New Orleans Coffee Festival.

What is National Coffee Day? National Coffee Day is a day to celebrate coffee. People from around the world love their coffee. But the U.S. drinks more coffee than any nation. The typical American adult drinks 2.7 cups of coffee a day. 150 million Americans drink 400 million cups of coffee per day and that amounts to 140 billion cups gulped down per year.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE