WEX helps close a major fraud gap for trucking fleets with new cardless fuel payments

PORTLAND, Maine — WEX is launching cardless fuel payments for its over-the-road (OTR) customers, the latest advancement in its decades-long commitment to protecting fleets from fraud at the pump.

“Fraud at the pump doesn’t just cost fleets money, it costs them driver uptime and hours their teams don’t have to spare replacing cards and chasing down unauthorized charges,” said Tim Hampton, senior vice president and general manager for WEX Over-the-Road business. “WEX built cardless payments to reduce that exposure without asking fleets to change how they already manage spend, as it seamlessly integrates into their existing WEX card rather than replacing it.”

The new capability lets drivers generate a secure, single-use fuel code directly in the WEX CardControl app, so they can fuel up in seconds with no physical fuel card needed across one of the largest cardless-capable fueling footprints in the industry.

Limiting Fraud and Security Exposure

Physical fuel cards can create fraud and security exposure for fleets. Lost, stolen, shared or skimmed cards can lead to unauthorized charges, driver downtime and added administrative burden. Cardless fuel payments are designed to close those gaps, giving drivers and fleet managers one of the most secure ways to pay at the pump available in trucking today.

Key Features

At launch, WEX OTR cardless gives fleets:

Reduced Fraud Exposure — Each fuel code is single-use, location-specific, and expires after a short window, virtually eliminating the exposure window a lost or stolen physical card leaves open.

Faster Driver Onboarding — Cardless simplifies the logistics of card distribution. Once new drivers receive their card, they can be authorized to fuel within minutes.

Same Spend Control & Visibility — Cardless fuel codes run through a fleet’s existing WEX card program, so the controls and reporting fleet managers already rely on carry over with zero disruption to existing workflows.

Flexible, Reliable Fueling — Drivers aren’t dependent on an app or data connection at the pump itself; physical cards and cardless codes can be used interchangeably, with limits shared across both.

WEX OTR cardless is live now at Pilot, One9, Love’s, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, TA Express and Maverik, with other networks rolling out through 2026. Additionally, cardless payment functionally is available via the WEX application programming interface (API) to embed in customer apps and maintain their unique driver experience. The capability is available to WEX OTR customers at no additional cost and can be enabled by contacting a WEX account manager.

For more information about WEX OTR Cardless, click here.