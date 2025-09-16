TheTrucker.com
10-4 by WEX expands fuel savings network; offers NTDAW bonus

By Dana Guthrie -
10-4 by WEX adds Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop to the 10-4 by WEX app network; offers special deal for Truck Driver Appreciation Week. (Photo courtesy WEX)

PORTLAND, Maine — WEX is broadening its fuel saving network for drivers by adding Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop to the 10-4 by WEX app network.

The move will offer instant diesel savings by over 190 locations across 21 states. Additionally, as part of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, WEX’s over-the-road business will offer a sign-on bonus: $25 off a first-time 75-gallon purchase for 10-4 by WEX app users from September 14-20.

“Bringing Maverik into the 10-4 by WEX app network is a big win for independent drivers and small fleets who deserve the same fuel savings as larger carriers,” said Timothy Hampton, senior vice president and general manager of Over-the-Road at WEX. “Drivers now have even greater access to discounts where they need them most. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering practical solutions that help drivers save money and keep their businesses moving.”

10-4 by WEX App

According to a company press release, the 10-4 by WEX app offers nationwide diesel discounts to independent truckers, including owner-operators and small trucking fleets. The free mobile app was developed by WEX, a leader in the fuel payments industry, to offer fuel discounts typically reserved for larger trucking enterprises to independent truckers and small trucking companies in the U.S.

Expanding Savings Network

In addition to Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop stations, 10-4 by WEX app users now have access to fuel discounts at thousands of locations nationwide including the 7FLEET Diesel Network (Speedway, Stripes, and 7-Eleven), Circle K, Love’s Travel Stops, Sapp Bros., TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express, RaceTrac and Road Ranger.

“Maverik is pleased to be joining the 10-4 by WEX app network,” said Kerby Cate, senior director of fuel sales. “Joining the 10-4 by WEX app network gives professional drivers convenient access to fuel savings across our locations in 21 states.”

To take advantage of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week savings, click here. Drivers can also download the app and complete a qualifying transaction between Sept. 14-20.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

