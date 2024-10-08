WEX launches 10-4 by WEX mobile app to bring fuel discounts to independent truckers

PORTLAND, Maine — WEX is changing the game with the release of 10-4 by WEX, a free mobile app that provides independent truckers and small trucking companies in the U.S. with fuel discounts typically reserved for larger trucking enterprises.

“With the release of the 10-4 by WEX mobile app, we are enabling independent owner-operators and small companies to save instantly on their largest expense – fuel,” said Karen Stroup, chief digital officer at WEX. “Already a trusted partner to an estimated 19.4 million commercial vehicles globally, we are proud to expand WEX’s core offerings to this new segment – independent truckers.”

The app increases WEX’s total addressable market in its Mobility segment by expanding its diesel product offerings to sole proprietors and other independent businesses, according to a company press release.

An estimated 62 percent of small business owners are not interested in a loan, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses, which is why 10-4 by WEX does not require credit applications or credit checks. Users simply upload the debit or credit card of their choice and start saving. Built with industry-leading embedded payments technology, 10-4 by WEX provides secure transactions at the pump with no transaction fees.

“10-4 by WEX offers instant savings at the pump to independent owner-operators and other small trucking operations that have, historically, been left out of the mix,” said Timothy Hampton, senior vice president and general manager of Over-the-Road (OTR) at WEX. “On average, independent truckers spend approximately $50,000 on diesel fuel every year – almost a third of their total expenses – which is why every cent matters.”

Truckers can learn more about using 10-4 by WEX for savings at a large and growing discount network of U.S.-based truck stops, which includes AMBEST, Road Ranger, Sapp Bros., Love’s Travel Stops, and the 7FLEET Diesel Network (Speedway, Stripes, and 7-Eleven), with additional leading merchants and related discounts expected in the coming months.

10-4 by WEX is the company’s latest offering specifically tailored to truckers, and joins WEX’s trucking fleet cards and factoring services to help improve efficiency, cut costs and get paid fast, according to the release. Regardless of the size of the operation, independent owner-operators and enterprise-scale freight companies alike can turn to WEX for volume discounts and greater transparency into purchasing and volume performance with WEX’s powerful analytics tools and mobile apps.

The 10-4 by WEX mobile app is free and available in the Google Play Store or the App Store.