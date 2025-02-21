Bendix unveils exciting 2025 technical training opportunities

AVON, Ohio — Bendix is announcing a slate of new technical training courses for 2025 covering a variety of topics.

“Commercial vehicle technical training is more important than ever,” Bendix said in a press release. “Bendix hears this repeatedly in its conversations with fleets across North America. For more than 50 years, the company has made it a priority to understand and deliver on that critical need. That commitment continues as Bendix kicks off its 2025 brake school sessions, hosting multiday classes across the country from March to December.”

In-Person and Virtual Options

Bendix will host in-person and virtual training opportunities for fleet technicians, owner-operators and others to enhance the skills necessary for keeping vehicles on the road and in safe operating condition.

“Technicians operate in a fast-changing commercial vehicle landscape, where safety components advance rapidly,” said Nicole Oreskovic, Bendix vice president of sales and marketing. “Carriers are under intense pressure to maintain overall safety, performance, and uptime. At the same time, they strive to lower their total cost of ownership. It’s in this environment that Bendix maintains its decades-long dedication to providing comprehensive, convenient training.”

Expanded Training Opportunities

To address market demand, Bendix has expanded the availability of its two-day Bendix Advanced Technology Training class. This highly attended course rounds out the Bendix training schedule, which also includes the three-day Bendix Air Brake Training class.

“Among the unique aspects of the company’s in-person training schools are the air boards used for instruction,” Oreskovic said. The Bendix air system boards, in particular, feature a working Bendix Wingman Fusion system to help students receive a robust overview of the company’s collision mitigation technology, along with other critical parts of the Bendix air braking system.”

Finding a Training Session

In-person opportunities on the 2025 calendar cover 13 states. They include 20 sessions of Bendix’s three-day Air Brake Training class beginning March 4-6 at company headquarters in Avon, Ohio.

Five sessions of the two-day Bendix Advanced Technology Training program are scheduled: three in Avon and two in Reno, Nev. with the first taking place April 1-2 in Avon.

Bendix has scheduled two sessions of its three-day virtual training class, with one scheduled on EST and the other on MST.

Registration is open for the complete schedule of both courses. A member of the Bendix Tech Training Team conducts every class. The training team is led by a Master-level, ASE-certified technical trainer.

All in-person training adheres to the latest safety, health and sanitization protection protocols, as applicable, along with other general safety guidelines.

What’s on the Agenda

Bendix’s three-day Air Brake Training class is tailored to both new and experienced technicians. It covers the description, operation, troubleshooting and service elements for the total range of components found within dual air brake systems. Classroom topics include the fundamentals of compressed air, tactics for air system failure mode diagnosis and troubleshooting and air brake system and foundation brake components, including air compressors, valves, foundation drum brakes and air disc brakes.

Brake School

Bendix recommends that each participant complete the online air brake training at the company’s brake-school.com site before taking the in-person Air Brake Training class.

The two-day Bendix Advanced Technology Training class picks up where the Air Brake Training class ends. It covers the operation and troubleshooting of advanced safety systems and software. Topics include:

Antilock braking systems (ABS).

AutoVue Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System from Bendix CVS.

Bendix ESP Electronic Stability Program full-stability system.

Bendix Wingman Advanced – A Collision Mitigation Technology.

Bendix Wingman Fusion ™ , the company’s flagship driver assistance system family.

, the company’s flagship driver assistance system family. SmarTire and SmarTire Trailer-Link Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems by Bendix CVS.

Advanced Technology Training Program

The Advanced Technology Training program includes hands-on, in-depth maintenance instruction for Bendix air disc brakes and electrical diagnostics.

“The increase in technological advances in braking and stability makes this training a must for the advanced technician,” said Brian Screeton, Bendix manager – technical training and service. “As safety advances continue, technicians are only going to see more of these systems and components. Courses like ours provide critical foundational knowledge for both today’s and tomorrow’s trucks.”

Screeton noted that a major North American OEM requires its team members working toward obtaining Master Technician certification for their vehicle brake systems to take the Bendix two- and three-day programs as part of the overall curriculum.

“Our OEM partner sees the value in the practical information gained by attending the Bendix courses,” Screeton said. “We look forward to more collaborations like this one in the future.”

Elective Tests

All registrants in the three-day Air Brake Training and two-day Bendix Advanced Technology Training courses may elect to take part in a written test administered at the close of each class. Bendix will grade the exam, and registrants earning a passing grade will receive a Tested and Passed certificate. Those who take the exam and don’t pass will receive a Certificate of Completion, as will registrants who elect not to participate in the optional testing. In-person Bendix training and the optional test are not affiliated with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). It does not take the place of any instruction or certification exam administered by the DOT.

Screeton noted that Bendix does not certify technicians for work on its systems.

How to Register

Because of the quantity and complexity of the products covered, Bendix recommends that each student complete the three-day Air Brake Training course or, at a minimum, the online air brake training at brake-school.com before taking the Advanced Technology Training class.

Per-person enrollment costs are $525 USD for Air Brake Training, $475 USD for Advanced Technology Training, and $425 USD for the virtual class. Enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis, and class size is limited. Registration may be completed online at bendix.com or B2Bendix.com; by phone at 1-800-AIR-BRAKE (1-800-247-2725), option 3; by email at [email protected]; or via fax (216-651-3261). See the full listing of dates and locations below or visit bendix.com.