USDOT counter-trafficking $50,000 award proposals due March 7

WASHINGTON — The annual U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Combating Human Trafficking in Transportation Impact Award proposal deadline is approaching.

The deadline for proposals is Mar. 7.

“The award seeks to raise awareness among transportation stakeholders about human trafficking and increase training and prevention efforts to address this crime,” USDOT said. “The award is a component of the department’s Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking (TLAHT) initiative. Additional information regarding DOT’s counter-trafficking efforts can be found online here.”

Preventing Human Trafficking

The award serves as a platform for transportation stakeholders to creatively develop impactful and innovative counter-trafficking tools, initiatives, campaigns and technologies that can help prevent human trafficking. It is open to individuals and entities, including non-governmental organizations, transportation industry associations, research institutions and state, local and Tribal government organizations. Entrants compete for a cash award of up to $50,000 to be awarded to the individual(s) or entity selected for creating the most impactful counter-trafficking initiative or technology.

Creative Thinking Wanted

DOT intends to incentivize individuals and entities to think creatively in developing innovative solutions to combat human trafficking in the transportation industry, and to share those innovations and lessons learned with the broader community.

Submissions will be accepted through 11:59pm PST/2:59am EST on March 7, 2025. Learn more about previous winners and view the Federal Register Notice for full details.