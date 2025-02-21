Another fatal crash occurs outside Green River, Wyoming

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — It has been a tragic week near Green River, Wyo. as another fatal crash has occurred.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the crash happened on Feb. 19 at approximately 5:30 p.m. outside of Green River. The crash took place at mile marker 83 on Wyoming Highway 374, south of the Interstate-80 interchange, and resulted in two fatalities and one injury.

A southbound 2011 Honda Odyssey was approaching a sharp left curve on 374 when a westbound 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer combination unit failed to negotiate the same curve. The Volvo collided broadside with the driver’s side of the Honda.

The Honda had three occupants. The driver, Jeffrey Wilson, 47, and rear passenger Kathrine Franklin, 32, both of Green River, sustained fatal injuries. The third occupant was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County via ground ambulance. The driver of the Volvo sustained no apparent injuries.

Charges are pending until the investigation is complete.

A fiery Wyoming crash has devastated the Green River Tunnels on Interstate 80 last week.

That crash involved an unknown number of trucks and other vehicles inside and outside the tunnel at Green River. Black smoke and exploding tires made getting inside difficult for rescuers, Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper Nicholas Warren said.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation opened the eastbound Interstate 80 Green River Tunnel to head-to-head traffic on Thursday.

Crews have placed more than 5,000 feet of concrete barrier and added additional traffic control signage and devices to help guide drivers through the area.

“We are treating it a lot like a typical construction zone on Interstate 80, but with some added safety measures,” said John Eddins, WYDOT District 3 engineer.

Work continues in the westbound tunnel, including clean-up operations, assessments and evaluations. Motorists are asked to drive cautiously and be aware of roadside workers and vehicles.