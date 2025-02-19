Green River Tunnel fatalities identified; 18 injuries treated at MHSC

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Highway Patrol and Sweetwater County Coroner are releasing the names of those who lost their lives in Friday’s crash in the Green River Tunnel on Interstate 80.

Christopher Johnson, 20, of Rawlins; Quentin Romero, 22, of Rawlins; and Harmanjeet Singh, 30, of Nova Scotia, Canada, succumbed to their injuries on scene.

“Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the community of Rawlins and to the families, friends, and loved ones of all three of these individuals,” said Darin Westby, WYDOT director

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County treated 18 injuries from the crash. No additional details about injuries are available.

Cause of Crash and Fire Under Investigation

“Due to complexities in this crash, off-scene investigations and crash reconstructions conducted by WHP are expected to take quite some time,” said Tim Cameron, Colonel, WHP. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we examine all the evidence and work toward developing a crash narrative and cause that is as accurate as possible.”

Work continues to move I-80 traffic out of the community of Green River and back onto the interstate. WDOT’s contractor, DeBernardi Construction, has placed about 3,000 ft. of barrier and expects to place an additional 2,000 ft. Contractor S & L Industrial has also installed traffic control, signage and other temporary infrastructure to assist with the head-to-head traffic. WYDOT expects traffic to be switched over on Thursday.

WYDOT is also starting the process of soliciting contractors to clean debris and soot in the westbound tunnel. This is the first step in the long process of restoring it to normal operations.

“It is imperative that folks stay away from the westbound tunnel for their safety,” Cameron said. “Between the debris that could still fall and serious concerns about the air quality in the tunnel, it’s too dangerous for anyone without proper protective equipment and training to be in the area. We do not want to add any more injuries as a result of this horrible event.”