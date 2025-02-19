Snowy slip-ups: Record number of motorists hit Iowa DOT snowplows

The previous single-day record of snowplow hits was nine in 2024. Prior to this week’s storms, the 2025 winter season total count for snowplow hits was also nine.

Snow Plow Chaos

Since the official Iowa DOT winter season started on October 15, a total of 25 DOT snowplows have been hit by vehicles and experienced several other close calls. Two months remain until the DOT’s winter season officially ends April 15. The average snowplow hits from 2015 to 2024 was 32, with a record high year in 2019 that ended with 47 motorists colliding with snowplows.

The DOT’s winter operations team indicates that the types of snowplow strikes that happened on Feb. 12 consisted of an even split between rear-end collisions and sideswipes. These hits occurred across Iowa on roadways in the northeast, southeast and southwest quadrants of the state. Although those incidents happened primarily on interstates, and multi-lane US and state highways, seven of the hits took place along the I-80 corridor. Despite the long duration of snowfall, most of the incidents happened during daytime hours. While all plow hits resulted in some level of equipment damage, no damage estimates are available at this time.

Contributing Factors

“There are a number of factors that are contributing to these hits,” said Craig Bargfrede, winter operations administrator. “Many motorists are distracted and not recognizing what is ahead and or adjusting following distance in winter driving conditions, but it’s also clear that speed and visibility are other key reasons. “Working plows travel 10 to 35 miles per hour and create a cloud of snow that impacts visibility. We’re seeing drivers approach these plumes without reducing their speeds.”

Bargfrede said the snowplow hits need to stop, and can often be prevented with smarter winter driving behaviors. DOT employees and the traveling public are put at extreme risk when these strikes occur. Collisions also often take plows out of service at critical times. To enhance safety, use these quick tips the next time you approach the flashing white, amber, and blue lights of a snowplow:

TIPS FOR DRIVING SAFELY AROUND SNOWPLOWS