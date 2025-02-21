North American Transborder Freight rose 3.9% in Dec. 2024 from Dec. 2023

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation is releasing its December transborder freight numbers in a new report.

According to an USDOT press release, North American transborder freight rose 3.9% in December 2024 from December 2023.

Transborder Freight between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico

Total transborder freight: $126.3 billion of transborder freight moved by all modes of transportation, increasing 3.9% compared to December 2023.

Freight between the U.S. and Canada: $62.4 billion, up 2.1% from December 2023.

Freight between the U.S. and Mexico: $63.8 billion, up 5.6% from December 2023. Mexico has lead Canada in freight dollar value for the last 22 months

Trucks moved $77.6 billion of freight, up 6.0% compared to December 2023.

Railways moved $15.4 billion of freight, down 6.2% compared to December 2023.

Vessels moved $10.2 billion of freight, down 7.6% compared to December 2023. Vessels moved 8.5% less mineral fuels by dollar value.

Pipelines moved $9.0 billion of freight, down 2.1% compared to December 2023. Pipelines moved 1.8% less mineral fuels by dollar value

Air moved $5.1 billion of freight, up 9.7% compared to December 2023.

Breakdown by Port

Detroit, Port Huron, and Buffalo are the top truck ports for U.S. freight flows with Canada. Laredo, El Paso and Otay Mesa are the top truck ports with Mexico.

Detroit, Port Huron, and International Falls are the top rail connection ports for U.S. freight flows with Canada. Laredo, Eagle Pass and El Paso are the top rail connection ports with Mexico.

Chicago, Port Huron and Minneapolis are the top pipeline connection regions for U.S. energy freight flows with Canada. El Paso, Hidalgo, and Laredo are the top pipeline connection regions with Mexico.

Port of Boston, Arthur and Portland are the top water port connections for U.S. energy flows with Canada. Port of Houston, Arthur and Texas City are the top water port connections for U.S. energy flows on the Southern border.

All monetary values are in current U.S. dollars and are not adjusted for inflation or seasonality.