Averitt named PepsiCo’s 2024 Asset-Based Carrier of the Year – South Division

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is being recognized as PepsiCo’s 2024 Asset Based Carrier of the Year – South Division.

“This award is a testament to the dedication of our associates and their commitment to delivering outstanding service,” said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Averitt. “We are proud to be recognized by Pepsi and look forward to continuing to meet and exceed expectations.”

Top Five Carrier in Pepsi’s South Division

According to a company media release, the award was given to Averitt for its truckload services, highlighting the company’s strong performance and reliability.

Averitt is among the top five carriers for truckload volume in Pepsi’s South division. Pepsi’s transportation leadership cited Averitt’s on-time performance, which exceeded the company’s goal, as a key factor in earning this recognition.

Averitt provides truckload services across multiple industries, offering dry van, hazmat, and production and event logistics solutions. To learn more, visit Averitt.com/Truckload.