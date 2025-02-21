TheTrucker.com
Averitt named PepsiCo’s 2024 Asset-Based Carrier of the Year – South Division

By Dana Guthrie -
Averitt wins top honor from PepsiCo. Left to Right: Danny Crooks - Averitt VP of Corporate Transportation, Garrett Young - Averitt Truckload Customer Service Leader, Kent Williams - Averitt Executive VP of Sales and Marketing, Gary Smith - PepsiCo Transportation Director South Division, Betsey Dorvilus - PepsiCo Regional Transportation Manager, Albert Walker - PepsiCo, Chris Stone - Averitt Truckload Area Operations Manager, Corey Akers - PepsiCo, Zernard Williams - PepsiCo LD&T Coordinator, David Gniewek - Averitt Director of Port and Distribution Sales, Greta Puhalla - PepsiCo PBNA Corporate Supply Chain Associate, Tim Reeves - Averitt VP of Truckload Sales, Julian Jones - PepsiCo Regional Transportation Manager. (Photo courtesy Averitt)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is being recognized as PepsiCo’s 2024 Asset Based Carrier of the Year – South Division. 

“This award is a testament to the dedication of our associates and their commitment to delivering outstanding service,” said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Averitt. “We are proud to be recognized by Pepsi and look forward to continuing to meet and exceed expectations.” 

Top Five Carrier in Pepsi’s South Division 

According to a company media release, the award was given to Averitt for its truckload services, highlighting the company’s strong performance and reliability. 

Averitt is among the top five carriers for truckload volume in Pepsi’s South division. Pepsi’s transportation leadership cited Averitt’s on-time performance, which exceeded the company’s goal, as a key factor in earning this recognition. 

Averitt provides truckload services across multiple industries, offering dry van, hazmat, and production and event logistics solutions. To learn more, visit Averitt.com/Truckload. 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

