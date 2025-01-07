TheTrucker.com
Combating Human Trafficking in Transportation: USDOT calls for Impact Award nominations

By Dana Guthrie -
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Combating Human Trafficking in Transportation Impact Award is seeking entries to help stop human trafficking.

WASHINGTON  The annual U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Combating Human Trafficking in Transportation Impact Award seeks to raise awareness among transportation stakeholders about human trafficking and increase training and prevention efforts to address this crime.

According to a media release, the award is a component of the Department’s Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking (TLAHT) initiative. Additional information regarding DOT’s counter-trafficking efforts can be found online here.

The award serves as a platform for transportation stakeholders to creatively develop impactful and innovative counter-trafficking tools, initiatives, campaigns, and technologies that can help prevent human trafficking. The award is open to individuals and entities, including non-governmental organizations, transportation industry associations, research institutions, and state, local, and Tribal government organizations. Entrants compete for a cash award of up to $50,000 to be awarded to the individual(s) or entity selected for creating the most impactful counter-trafficking initiative or technology.

“USDOT intends to incentivize individuals and entities to think creatively in developing innovative solutions to combat human trafficking in the transportation industry, and to share those innovations and lessons learned with the broader community,” the release said.

Submissions will be accepted through 11:59pm PST/2:59am EST on March 7. Learn more about previous winners and view the Federal Register Notice for full details.

Dana Guthrie

