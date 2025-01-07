Electrifying the open road: Padilla’s $55.9 million investment in public charging stations for truckers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) will award $122.9 million for six California projects to build zero-emission vehicle charging and fueling infrastructure, including over $55 million for medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles.

“Reducing emissions from our transportation sector is a key component in reaching California’s ambitious climate and clean air goals,” Padilla said. “But to facilitate the zero-emissions transition, we must rapidly deploy charging and clean-fueling infrastructure to keep our supply chain moving and improve the daily commute for millions of Californians. Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, these investments will decarbonize our freight sector, protect public health, and help low-income communities save on their energy costs.”

According to a press release from Padilla, the funding comes through the Federal Highway Administration’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant Program, which was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant Program aims to strategically deploy electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and other alternative fueling infrastructure projects in publicly accessible locations in urban and rural communities, including downtown areas and local neighborhoods.

According to the release, the California Energy Commission will receive nearly $55.9 million to install 21 public charging stations and one hydrogen refueling station to support zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty semi-trailer trucks. The project will deploy at least 130 high-powered zero-emission vehicle charger ports across the heavily trafficked routes within California and between California and Nevada, supporting zero-emission freight transportation. Senator Padilla led a letter with 36 of his colleagues in the California congressional delegation in support of the California Energy Commission’s application.

Additional California recipients include:

City and County of San Francisco Environment Department — $15 million: This funding will be used to install up to 300 EV charging ports in publicly accessible garages, lots, and curbside locations, primarily serving disadvantaged and other underserved communities. The project deploys both Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers to increase the total number of charging ports in the city by 30 percent. San Francisco will have 1,275 publicly available EV charging ports by the conclusion of this project.

City of Santa Cruz — $14.35 million: This funding will be used to install EV charging ports at 44 local government-owned sites, primarily public parking lots. The project is equity-focused with sites in disadvantaged and low- and moderate-income communities lacking electric vehicle chargers. These sites will be designed to ensure charger reliability, and 13 percent of the sites will include energy resilience features.

City of San Bernardino — $14.06 million: In partnership with Uplift San Bernardino, this funding will be used to create San Bernardino’s first public charging network by installing 101 EV chargers at 15 municipally-owned locations, including parks, community centers, a library, City Hall, the Police Department, and several downtown core parking locations. All sites will include Level 2 and DC fast chargers, in addition to chargers for micro-mobility, like e-bikes and e-scooters.

City of San Jose — $12 million: This funding will be used to install electric vehicle charging stations in underserved communities throughout Santa Clara County. The project will install 237 EV charging ports across San Jose and neighboring cities within the Silicon Valley Clean Energy service area. In San Jose, 120 EV charging ports will be installed at 12 city-owned public libraries, community centers, and parks. The project will serve many locations throughout the region, including parks, a public health clinic, community centers, public parking lots, and municipal fleet facilities.

Sacramento Municipal Utility District — $11.63 million: This funding will be used to install electric vehicle charging stations at nine locations, with five located in disadvantaged communities. The project aims to reduce transportation-related emissions, eliminating over 930 tons of greenhouse gases annually. The project will engage with the public to educate community members on electric vehicle benefits.

According to the release, Senator Padilla has consistently fought for emissions reductions across the transportation and freight sectors. Last year, Padilla successfully pushed the Administration to launch a National Zero-Emission Freight Corridor Strategy to guide the national deployment of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty freight transportation vehicle (ZE-MHDV) charging and fueling infrastructure, which followed his efforts to call on the Joint Office to prioritize the deployment of ZE-MHDV as part of its core mission.

Last year, Senator Padilla announced over $318 million in two rounds of funding from the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant Program. In 2023, Padilla, Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Representative Nanette Díaz Barragán (D-Calif.-44) introduced the bicameral EVs for All Act, legislation that would increase access to EVs for residents of public housing across the nation. Padilla and Representative Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.-10) also previously sent a letter urging the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration to prioritize investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in clean charging and fueling projects to help reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality in the most impacted communities.